How to take care of your upholstered, leather, and wood furniture

Quality furniture not only feels and looks great in your home, but it can also be a great investment. So, we definitely want to keep it looking good. Here are a few tips on caring for your furniture so that it looks great year after year.

Care Tips for your Upholstered Furniture

Fabric

Remember that dust builds up on upholstery as well as on our wood furniture. It’s abrasive and can damage the fabric, so make sure to vacuum that sofa regularly.

If you need to spot clean your fabric, blot or remove excess crumbs or residue with a clean towel or vacuum. Do not scrub or use a harsh brush attachment. If further cleaning is necessary, you’ll need to determine the type of fabric and the recommended cleaning code. At UBU, we try to include this information on your invoice, but if you do not know it, you should be able to find it on the law tag attached to the furniture.

If the fabric has an W or SW cleaning code, create a solution of mild soap (like Tide® or Dawn®) and distilled water. Apply the solution to the affected area with a spray bottle or clean cloth/sponge. Gently dab the spot. A soft brush may be necessary, but avoid scrubbing. Rinse away any soap residue without soaking the upholstery. Blot dry with a clean, white towel until it is barely moist. This will limit any water marks.

If the fabric has an S cleaning code, apply a spot cleaning agent that also carries the S clean code on its label. Do not apply water as it may damage the fabric or cause a water mark. Follow the instructions on the product. It is a good idea to test the cleaner on a hidden area of the furniture before applying to the spot.

Cushions

Make sure to fluff and rotate sofa cushions frequently. All foam will degrade over time, but fluffing the cushion will help to distribute wear evenly and will help the cushions to stay closer to their original shape.

If you have down in your cushions, you will need to treat them a little differently. Unlike foam, down doesn’t degrade over time, but they should be fluffed more frequently. Down cushions hold a lot of air. It’s the air that makes the cushions soft and gives it loft, or fullness. One of the easiest ways to fluff them is by dropping them on the floor.

Care tips for your Leather Furniture

Top grain Leather is the longest lasting and most durable upholstery material you can get. It will withstand the rigors of daily life. With proper care, quality leather can be expected to last a very long time.

A monthly wiping with a warm and gently damp clean cloth will prevent your body oils and dust from creating a buildup. As easy as it sounds, this maintenance is key to prolonging the life of your leather furniture. Do not use saddle soaps, oils, abrasive cleaners, soaps, furniture polish, varnish or ammonia based products. The leather has already been permanently preserved in the tanning process and needs no maintenance other than the simple cleaning recommended.

A deep cleaning or conditioning is recommended 2 or 3 times per year. Make sure to use leather specific cleaners and conditioners. These products are specially designed for this purpose and will not affect the structure of the leather.

And if you’ve ever wondered how a cow hide becomes a chair, check out this sweet video: https://www.norwalkfurniture.com/our-story/page.dT/leather-cutting

For stubborn stains on fabric or leather, contact a local upholstery cleaning professional or a leather technician.

Care Tips for Wood Furniture

A damp washcloth and mild dish soap are usually all you need to clean your wood furniture. After cleaning, rinse with a soap-free, damp cloth; then dry the surface with a third washcloth. Avoid all cleaners containing ammonia, which can damage the finish.

Be sure to blot up spills right away and remember that heat can create a chemical change in the furniture finish which can result in a white spot. Use protective pads under hot dishes, utensils or cooking appliances. Also, high humidity causes wood to swell and low humidity causes wood to lose moisture and shrink. Small checking in solid wood is to be expected but extreme changes cause warping, splitting and cracking. Try to keep humidity as constant as possible.

Final Thoughts

Today, there are many great options for protective finishes and performance fabrics. These will make furniture maintenance a breeze. Look for Catalyzed finished on your wood furniture purchases and for Performance Fabrics or Leathers on upholstery. There are 3 main types of Performance fabrics on the market right now. Here are some of the characteristics of each of them.

Revolution Fabrics

Revolution started with an idea to create fabrics that are durable, cleanable, and soft to the touch. Plus, they won’t pill or fuzz.

Revolution Fabrics are 100% made in the U.S.A. They are stain resistant without the use of any PFC chemicals; making them easy on your home and the environment.

Use a bleach & water solution to clean them.

Crypton Fabrics

Used in many homes, commercial and institutional settings, Crypton fabric can be made of any type of fabric. It is very durable and should not pill.

Spills are repelled to allow for quick blotting and cleanup.

Crypton resists odors and is anti-microbial.

Use a mild soap & water solution to clean.

Sunbrella Fabrics

Sunbrella fabrics are inspired by rich color palettes, cultivated trend stories and an array of textures.

It has been used on outdoor furniture for many years, and is now available for use in the home also.

Sunbrella is very durable, stain resistant and repels liquids. It is mad with highly UV stable pigments and resists fading.

Use mild soap & water with a sponge or soft brush to clean.

