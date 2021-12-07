How to take advantage of technology at any age

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Technology is all around us! No matter your age, it’s important to take advantage of its benefits to our everyday lives. During Tuesday’s showing of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham joins a group of diverse panelists to discuss practical ways to use technology on a daily basis.

Watch in the video player above.

Panelists include:

Andrea King Collier, Freelance Journalist and Author

Marcus Cain, State Analysis/Database Manager, Vertafore

Olga Holden, PhD, Retired MASB Executive

Rich Howard, VP, The Davies Project

Janan Muhammad, MSU Jr, Human Capital & Society

About AARP Real Possibilities

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!