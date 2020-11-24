How to stay positive and joyful during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’ve officially entered the holiday season which is a joyous time of year for most of us. While we look forward to taking time off of work, traveling and spending time with family and friends, the truth of the matter is, the holidays aren’t so merry and bright for everyone.

There’s no doubt that 2020 has been filled with several challenges, one of the most difficult being the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This global crisis has altered many of our lives drastically, and as a result, some of our holiday plans may not look the same as in previous years. Whether you’ve discovered alternative ways to feel festive, or are skipping out on enjoying Thanksgiving, Christmas or New year’s, it’s highly encouraged to maintain a positive outlook on your life and this year.

Don’t let this year’s difficulties steal your joy! Here are easy ways to stay uplifted.

Count your blessings in a gratitude journal

It’s so easy to get caught up in what we don’t have. Using a gratitude journal allows us to reflect on the many blessings of our lives. Sometimes, the smallest things we’ve once overlooked can end up mattering the most.

2. Connect with a loved one

When is the last time you’ve had a conversation with someone you love? Reconnecting with those we care about can instantly boost our moods.

Practicing social distancing? Opt. for a FaceTime, Zoom or Google Hangouts meeting.

3. Focus on what makes you happy

We are responsible for maintaining our happiness. If you’ve been feeling down, try refocusing your energy towards the things you love! Maybe it’s listening to music, trying new recipes, going for walks or watching movies. Whatever it may be, simply write down what brings you joy and dedicate time towards actively enjoying them.

4. Spread joy throughout your community

The holidays are known to be a time for spreading holiday cheer! There are so many ways to be a light in your community, as long as you’re willing to put your best foot forward.

Donate to a local charity or organization

Purchase a gift for a friend, coworker or someone who could use a token of your appreciation

Express gratitude to essential workers, neighbors and loved ones

Offer a service (Ex: Grocery shopping for older adults, transportation, etc.) *Practice safely*

Happy holidays!