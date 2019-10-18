How to rescan your TV to watch My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Starting around noon on Oct. 18, you may need to rescan your TV in order to continue watching My ABC WOTV 4.

The good news is that it’s super simple and will improve your signal strength!

You’re probably asking, “How do I do that?” Well, here you go! Some quick and simple instructions:

Press the Menu button on your DTV converter box, converter box remote, HDTV, or HDTV remote. Go to Setup or Settings. Go to Installation or System or Channels. Go to Scan Channels, Program Channels, Autoscan, Autoprogram or Autotuning. Press Select or Enter or OK to scan. The TV will search for available broadcast channels.

And there you go, super easy! And you may have even gotten a couple of new channels you didn’t know about!

***If you are still having trouble accessing WOTV 4, feel free to reach out to us and we will ensure you regain access to your favorite ABC channel.