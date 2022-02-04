How to celebrate National Wear Red Day and heart month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February 4, 2022, is National Wear Red Day, and the entire month is heart month! Every year, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the nation come together with one common goal- to eradicate heart disease and stroke. According to AHA’s website, “Heart disease is the number one killer of women, killing more than all forms of cancer combined.” Wearing red not only raises awareness of cardiovascular diseases, but it encourages women to take charge of their well-being. Join us in celebrating National Wear Red Day!

Ways to celebrate National Wear Red Day:

Wear Red Attire

Whether you opt for a dress, blazer, necklace, or pair of socks, adding any red ensemble to your outfit shows your support on National Wear Red Day! Want to spread the word on social media? Post a photo using these hashtags: #WearRedDay, #HeartHealth and #GoRedForWomen.

Donate

This year, the American Heart Association aims to raise $3 million dollars to support communities across the world and to help save lives. You can join the cause by donating to an existing fundraiser or creating your fundraising page. Find more details on AHA’s fundraising section.

Purchase Go Red Gear

Need to incorporate red in your wardrobe, office desk, or home? Pins, shirts, ties, pamphlets, socks, cups, pens and more are available to purchase in the Go Red Shop! Feel free to wear red through the entire month of February in celebration of Heart Month. Many of these items would also make great gifts to a family, friend, or loved one who was affected by or overcame cardiovascular challenges.

Reclaim Your Rhythm

The theme of this year’s Heart Month is “Reclaim Your Rhythm.” “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we all feel like we’ve skipped a beat. Stress has soared while physical and mental health has declined. But now’s the time to Reclaim Your Rhythm. We can help you create or rebuild healthy habits that work best for you — and take back control of your physical and mental well-being,” the American Heart Association says.

Learn more about reclaiming your rhythm by visiting heart.org.

Get involved

Events are the lifeblood of the American Heart Association, and throughout the year, the organization hosts a variety of events for the community to participate in. Find events to attend near you and several volunteer opportunities.

Happy National Wear Red Day, heart month and cheers to coming together to raise awareness on health issues affecting our community!