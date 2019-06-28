How poor hearing can lead to Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

According to several major studies, older adults with hearing loss are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, compared to those with normal hearing. Further, the risk escalates as a person’s hearing loss grows worse. Prevention and management of hearing loss shows the greatest reduction in risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Some points to consider…
- Early diagnosis and treatment are vital and will have a significant impact.
- Hearing aids will increase your ability to socialize and stay physically active.
- Hearing aids will help reduce the cognitive overload hearing loss creates