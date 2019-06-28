How poor hearing can lead to Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

In an effort to have fewer nail holes in your walls, a little planning goes a long way. If you have an art-hanging friend, have them hold it up until you find just the right spot, then use a pencil to mark where the nail will go. Keep in mind that it is often better to hang your artwork from a wire than on the frame itself.

If you are hanging it by yourself, or are doing a collage, consider tracing the artwork sizes on paper and taping those to the wall first. That way, you can get the spacing right before using the hammer. Trust your instincts, but here are some design rules to consider: