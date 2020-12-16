Hit the slopes at these ski hills around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The winter weather is on the way so West Michigan, get ready to hit the slopes! Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association have some fun recommendations for skiing locations to visit this season.

Find opening dates and new social distancing practices below to help you prepare for your ski, snowboard, or sledding adventure.

For up-to-date operating information and snow conditions, it is recommended to visit the website or social media page for individual destinations as changes may occur and follow guidelines for traveling safely in West Michigan.

Mt. Holiday, Traverse City

Traverse City’s Mt. Holiday will be opening for the season on December 18, 2020. Watch this quick video so you know what to expect when you visit this winter.

Boyne Resorts, Boyne City/Boyne Falls

Boyne Mountain Resort & Boyne Highlands in northern Michigan plans to open its slopes for the 20/21 winter season on Wednesday, December 16th. In an effort to properly space eager skiers and snowboarders, and roll out the best possible start to the season, the resorts are first opening to season passholders, Ikon passholders, and resort lodging guests. Daily lift ticket holders can begin accessing the slopes on Saturday, December 19th. Face coverings are required at all times in the base area, lift lines, on chairlifts, and indoors, except when seated at a table in a restaurant. Winter neck gators are acceptable with two layers of materials. We suggest keeping an extra face mask in a pocket. Click here for more about the winter operations plan.

Treetops Resort, Gaylord

Treetops Resort in Gaylord is planning to welcome the season’s first skiers December 18th. Kick off the season with Free Ski Weekend, December 18th-20th. Purchase lift tickets, check ski conditions, and find more winter activities on the Treetops website.

Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville

The #1 priority at Crystal Mountain is the safety of staff and guests to the Thompsonville ski resort. Learn more about some of the safety measures they are implementing to ensure a successful winter ahead. Crystal Mountain anticipates being able to open on Saturday, December 19th, for day passes and the general public. They will be monitoring capacity, so same-day lift tickets may not be available. Be sure to purchase your advance tickets online and visit Crystal Mountain online for snow conditions and COVID-19 precautions.

Shanty Creek Resort, Bellaire

Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire is getting ready to welcome skiers to Schuss Mountain starting December 19th! Click here for COVID-19 safety guidelines to expect before you hit the slopes.

Echo Valley, Kalamazoo

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Echo Valley, Kalamazoo’s sledding & tobogganing destination, is planning to open December 23rd, weather permitting. Find updated schedule information on their website.