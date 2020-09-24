Here are the best 2020 fall fashion trends you need in your closet

Fashionable young woman in stylish outerwear with a handbag posing on a vintage street in the city on a fall day. Attractive girl fashion model outdoors. Trendy women’s clothing. Autumn-spring style.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s officially fall! Time to put away the swimsuits and crop tops and shorts and trade them in for sweaters, booties and jeans! Take a look at what’s on trend for fashion this fall – some of it is familiar and some of it is back after a few decades off.

JEWEL TONES

As soon as the bright colors of summer fade, jewel tones are there – ready to ease you into the fall season! Look for shades of emerald, sapphire, citrine and ruby.

SHEARLING OUTERWEAR

Faux-fur jackets and outwear always cycle back into fashion in the colder months, especially with the younger generations. Get this fun, hooded zip-up Shearling Teddy Jacket on Amazon for $24!

COLORFUL LEATHER

Speaking of jackets – faux leather jackets never go out of style! This year, colorful leather is in. You can add a pop of color to any outfit and it will always make you look put together. Check out this adorable red Faux Leather Moto Jacket from Nordstrom Rack.

PUNK/PLAID

90’s era punk and plaids have made their way back into the fashion world with edgy, dark plaid pleated skirts, dresses and pants. Tilly’s has a pair of plaid pants for $27 – a steal!

NUDE COLORS

Maybe we’re all just feeling blah because of 2020 but nudes and beiges are in this fall. What’s even better – designers are finally creating nude pieces in all skin tones. Check out this beige jogger set from Missguided – you’ll get two trends in one!

METALLICS

Basics have a twist this fall – they now are silver, gold and bronze! Not feeling adventurous to add metallic clothing to your wardrobe? Get a pop of metal with your shoes! Lulus has a pair of light gold high heel booties for under $40!

BLUE/NATURAL PAIRING

Natural/nude tones are definitely in this fall, so this combo just adds in a pop of light blue! Get these ASOS High-Waist Pastel Blue Cigarette Pants for $45 and pair it with these brown ankle boots from Kohl’s for $30.

TIGER PRINTS

Maybe we’re all just stuck in the Tiger King-era of 2020 but tiger print is in for this fall. Grab this tiger print blazer from ASOS to liven up any neutral work outfits you may have. Cream-colored slouch boots are ALSO on trend for the fall – grab a pair from JustFab.

Happy shopping!