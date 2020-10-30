Have a fun and safe Halloween: Last-minute costumes to recreate using face masks

by: Morgan Poole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and while most of us can’t wait to get our hands on free candy (a.k.a. our siblings or kids candy stashes), we have to remain focused on staying safe and well!

Many families across the country have decided to celebrate differently this year, but for families sticking to the tradition of digging into candy buckets and showing off costumes to everyone in the neighborhood, taking precautions is crucial.

Don’t forget to wear your masks! It’s just as important as bringing your trick-or-treating buckets along. If you’re a Halloween enthusiast who’s a little bummed because your face mask doesn’t match your planned costume, then here are some fun solutions!

Check out these last minute DIY costumes that pair perfectly with face coverings!

1. The purr-fect cat

What you’ll need:

  • Black or White Facemask
  • White Acrylic Paint, paint pen, or sharpie
  • Cat ears
  • All black attire (optional)

This DIY cat costume is super easy to make! Simply start off with a solid colored mask, use a drawing tool to paint on a cat nose and whiskers, pop on some cat ears and boom- you’re instantly apart of the cat club!

2. A spooky Mummy…minus the toilet paper

What you’ll need:

  • Plain muslin mask
  • Cheese cloth
  • Muslin fabric
  • Quarter inch cotton lace
  • Stretchy white netting
  • Gold and tan ribbon
  • Earl Grey Tea
  • Hot glue
  • Pins
  • Gold Thread
  • Metallic Gold Thread

Visit The House That Lars Built for a step-by-step tutorial! Don’t forget to add in the mummy makeup to complete this spooky look!

3. A sweet gumball/gumball machine

What you’ll need:

Bubblegum mask:

  • Solid colored mask
  • Pink paint (or color of choice for gum), or fabric marker

Take out your mask, draw a pink circle in the center and you instantly have a bubble gum face cover! Pair this with Pretty Life Girl’s DIY Gumball Machine Costume for a sweet ensemble!

4. A mighty Ninja

What you’ll need:

  • Black mask
  • All black attire
  • Faux sword or nun chucks (optional)

Ninja’s never reveal their identity. That’s why face masks work perfectly with this costume. Just put on your black mask and all black attire and voilà!

5. A floral goddess

What you’ll need:

  • Face mask
  • Artificial flowers
  • Hot glue or fabric glue
  • Glue gun

Unleash your inner floral goddess in less than 5 minutes! All you need to create this look is your mask, artificial flowers that you can purchase from any dollar or craft store, and some glue! For extra flair, add in a faux butterfly, a DIY flower crown, and wear a flowy dress for an earthy and ethereal look!

6. Bat woman

What you’ll need:

  • Face mask
  • Black felt or construction paper
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • White paint or fabric marker

To unleash your inner batwoman, cut out a bat silhouette on a piece of felt or construction paper, draw in the bat characteristics with paint or a fabric pen and attach it to your mask. Throw on some bat ears or this DIY Bat Hoodie Costume.

7. Spider Queen

Teaching you how to make 3 halloween face masks to style with pieces in your closet.

What you’ll need:

  • Rhinestone Trim or packs of Rhinestones
  • Black Face Mask
  • Black Lace Sequin Fabric

Check out Mey Lynn’s YouTube tutorial on how to make this super chic and blingy spider web mask!

8. A sugar skull beauty

What you’ll need:

  • Face mask (fabric not plastic)
  • Assorted gem stones
  • Fabric pen

Sugar skull wear is popular during Dia de Los Muertos! Recreate this look by decorating your face mask with assorted gems. Don’t forget to add in the signature makeup look featured below!

Have a safe and fang-tastic Halloween! Muhaha!

