Haunted Houses & Spooky Attractions to visit in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spooky season is officially upon us! If you’re someone who enjoys scaring yourself at haunted houses, we’ve made a list of some haunted attractions to check out in West Michigan!

Psycho Ward Haunted House – Kalamazoo

7656 Ravine Rd. – Kalamazoo

Explore 4 different attractions in one – Psycho Ward, Nightmares, The Mansion & Zombie Revenge! You can buy tickets for individual attractions or do different combo packs – the FEARFUL Night Combo includes all 4 attractions for $30! Get your tickets and see hours of operation at HauntPark.com!

New Salem Corn Maze – Dorr

4516 24th St. – Dorr

The New Salem Corn Maze has a variety of spooky activities to partake in! Take a stroll down one of the two paths in Witches Woods, get lost in the Haunted Corn Maze or enjoy the less-scary, kid-friendly daytime activities! The choice is yours. For more information, ticket prices & hours of operation, visit NewSalemCornMaze.com.

The Haunt – Wyoming

1256 28th St. SW – Wyoming

Most people in West Michigan are familiar with The Haunt in Wyoming. Last year they moved to a larger location so you now can be scared in 50,000 square feet of fear! They have 5 different stories: Blood Manor, Aftermath, Outpatient, Frost Bite and Frenzy Family Circus 3-D. Get your tickets before they sell out!

Abandoned Acres Farm – Sparta

7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW – Sparta

Looking for a fully immersive haunted experience? Go through the Bloody Butcher Corn Maze full of mutant pumpkins, witches, corpses and more. The Big Top Terror Vision Corn Maze is carnival-themed and in 3-D! Get tickets, see hours and see the haunted legend of the grounds at AbandonedAcresFarms.com.

Ghosts of Grand Rapids Tours

Take a walking tour around Grand Rapids and explore all the haunted history with Paranormal Michigan Inc.! Hear all about the real and dark stories hiding out right here in GR. Tours start and end at the Grand Rapids Public Library. Grab your $15 tickets here! They also offer the same tour for Downtown Kalamazoo as well!

Rasch Cherries’ Haunted Sunflower Maze

17647 40th Ave – Conklin

Instead of a haunted corn maze, try a haunted sunflower maze! Rasch Cherries in Conklin hosts this special maze every Friday and Saturday night in October from 9pm-11pm. Tickets are $15 per person or only $20 for both the haunted sunflower maze AND corn maze!

The Haunted Forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE – Belmont

Come explore the Haunted Forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area Friday and Saturday nights in October! The woods are filled with zombies, witches, ghosts and other monsters – be prepared to encounter them all and make it through the woods! Don’t miss the Glowing Forest as well! To buy your tickets and get more information, click here!

Tours Around Michigan Ghost Tours

Grand Rapids

There are easy-going and educational tours, and then there are haunted ghost tours! Explore Grand Rapids’ eerie history by joining Tours Around Michigan’s Ghost Tours. Whether you join a public or private group, prepare to be spooked by listening to stories of local paranormal events!

Featured highlights include learning about a murdered woman who terrifies staff in her building, a tale of an ill-mannered janitor who cleans in the afterlife, and interacting with haunted dolls. Find out more about the ghost tours, and purchase tickets to the year-round spectacle on Tours Around Michigan’s website.