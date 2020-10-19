Halloween costume ideas for 2020

Credit: Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween this year may look a little different but that doesn’t mean you can’t get dressed up and have fun! Whether you’re celebrating at an outdoor party with some friends or just getting dressed up for some pictures, here are a few topical costumes for you to choose from for this year’s festivities.

Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek

Halloween IS an excuse to be extravagant, so why not be the most over the top character? All you need is a ridiculous black/metallic outfit paired with a crazy wig (or hat) and a bold, red lip!

Tiger King

Whether you want to be Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, this is an easy, cheap, comfortable costume. The great part is, it can also be a great couples costume!

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This one is pretty easy and inexpensive. Get a black dress, a lace handkerchief to tuck in the front, pull your hair back in a tight bun and complete with stud earrings and some glasses.

King George III from Hamilton

Looking to be regal (and warm) this Halloween? Get yourself a long cape, red satin clothes, a large crown and some jewels and sing the Hamilton soundtrack all night! (This costume also works for pets)

Animal Crossing Character

If you are creative with a makeup palette and want to try a more challenging look, be one of the many Animal Crossing characters!

Taylor Swift in the “cardigan” Video

Super easy and super cozy! If you’re looking to go the affordable route, you can pick up any cardigan at a Goodwill for less than $10. If you’re looking for the exact sweater she wears in the video, you can buy it from her merch line!

Billy Porter

Feeling super creative and artsy? You can recreate this iconic look from Billy Porter at the 2020 Grammys! Get a blue jumpsuit and add tons of sparkle and flair and some fringe!

Kylie + Stormi

Want to incorporate your child into your costume this year? Dress as Kylie Jenner and Stormi! All you need is a long wig, makeup and matching PJ sets. EASY!

Rue Bennett

Another easy, inexpensive and most importantly, comfortable costume for 2020 is dressing up like Rue from Euphoria. Pair oversize cardigans or a printed button-down shirt with some Converse…if you’re feeling extra creative, add some glitter eye makeup to complete the look!

Harley Quinn

It’s hard to believe that Birds of Prey came out in early 2020 but it did and you can be Harley Quinn for Halloween! Go crazy with the DIY with a pink crop top, striped jean shorts, tinsel and suspenders or grab a complete costume on Amazon for $60.

Have fun, be safe and happy haunting!