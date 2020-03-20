Grand Rapids Symphony offers free D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops concert tickets to healthcare workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In recognition of the extraordinary sacrifices healthcare providers are making to keep us safe and healthy, the Grand Rapids Symphony is offering two free tickets per healthcare worker to a 2020 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops concert.

Two free lawn tickets will be given for one of three shows in the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops season: Jeremy Kittel & Co on July 22, The Doo Wop Project on July 29; and Ladysmith Black Mambazo on July 30 at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Tickets are subject to availability and will not be available for the special event concert featuring Hanson on July 24.

“At this difficult time, healthcare providers are our heroes, making valiant sacrifices to protect our health and welfare and keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19,” said Mary Tuuk, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. “The Grand Rapids Symphony is a community supported orchestra, and it’s our duty and privilege to support our community in return.”

“Music not only is one of our greatest pleasures, it’s one of our greatest sources of comfort in trying times,” Tuuksaid. “When we need it, we can count on music to nourish our soul and lift our spirits.”

Beginning Monday, March 16, Grand Rapids Symphony staff has been working remotely, and the office will be physically closed through Friday, April 10. However, we will have the ability to answer ticket inquiries and requests by phone on a limited basis and will get back to callers as quickly as possible. Please call GRS Patron Services at (616) 454-9451 x 4 to claim your tickets. Visit PicnicPops.org for more information about the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops at Cannonsburg.

——–

About the Grand Rapids Symphony

Organized in 1930, the Grand Rapids Symphony is nationally recognized for the quality of its concerts, the breadth of its educational programs, and the innovation of its initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion as well as to serve the wider community in non-traditional settings.

Led by Music Director Marcelo Lehninger, Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt and Associate Conductor John Varineau, the Grand Rapids Symphony presents nine concert series each year. Its Gateway to Music provides a matrix of 18 unique access and educational programs for adults and children of all ages. Altogether, West Michigan’s largest performing arts organization offers more than 400 performances per year, touching the lives of some 200,000, nearly half of whom are students, senior citizens or people with disabilities.

Affiliated organizations include the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus, and the biennial Grand Rapids Bach Festival, which returns in April 2021. GRS collaborates annually with Opera Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Ballet and biennially with the Gilmore Keyboard Festival in Kalamazoo.

To learn more about the Grand Rapids Symphony, please visit the website or

| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Flickr |

This activity is supported in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.