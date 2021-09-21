Grand Rapids Heart Walk returns virtually on Sept. 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Join the American Heart Association in defeating heart disease and stroke by taking time out of your day to get active and moving! At noon on Thursday, Sept. 30, participate in the organization’s Grand Rapids Heart Walk from wherever you are! This year’s walk takes place virtually, offering participants the chance to get their hearts pumping at any preferred location, all while furthering AHA’s mission to raise awareness, honor survivors and save lives.

To learn more information, participate or join a team, visit the AHA’s event page.

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Frequently Asked Questions (provided by the American Heart Association):

Where is the Heart Walk? Walk where you are! Do you have a favorite walking trail or one you would like to check out? This is a great opportunity to explore your neighborhood with your family and friends.

How do I show that I’m participating? Share your photos and videos using the hashtag #GrandRapidsHeartWalk #HeartWalkHere on Facebook and Instagram and follow us on those channels @AHAMichigan. We will have fun activities and challenges on these platforms so keep checking!



Register, Recruit and Rally. It only takes 10 minutes. Connect to the Heart Walk app!

Since the event is virtual, are you still fundraising? Yes, the American Heart Association is still raising funds to fight heart disease and stroke! Our survivors and their families are counting on us to continue with our mission. Fundraising through Heart Walk allows the AHA to quickly respond to the needs of the community – through this fundraising, the AHA donated $2.5 million to Covid-19 research.

Where can I send donations? If you have donations that you can’t process online, please send them to your local AHA office at 3940 Peninsular DR SE, Suite 180, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

What if it rains? Heart Walk is rain or shine. Grab an umbrella and enjoy a nice fall rain shower in Grand Rapids.