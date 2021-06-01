Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces 2021-2022 season and return of in-person performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Draw the curtains, cue the stage lights and turn up the music! Live theatre is returning to West Michigan, and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is celebrating its 96th season by resuming in-person performances after a fifteen-month hiatus.

“Last year has been very challenging for everyone in performing arts. And while we’ve been doing a bit away from our regular programming, we’ve been doing everything we can in our power to keep the spirit of live theatre burning in our community, said Bruce Tinker, executive director at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. “We truly feel this announcement and new season is a gift to our community. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support and encouragement over the past year.”

On Tuesday, June 1, the Civic Theatre held a live-streamed press conference at the Meijer Majestic Theatre in downtown Grand Rapids to reveal their 2021-2022 season.

The season features seven productions, including two plays, two special events and three musicals, to which Allyson Paris, associate director of the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, said “our audiences will know by heart.”

Check out the 2021-2022 season schedule:

JULY



The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley | Youth Musical

Dates: July 23-August 1

Tickets can be purchased starting June 23rd.

SEPTEMBER

Once | New Musical

Dates: September 17- October 3rd, 2021

Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Once is an Academy Award-winning motion picture which tells the charming story of a man who gave up on love and music, and a woman who inspires him to dream again.

Rated PG-13

OCTOBER



Black, Bold and Beautiful: Onward Together | New original concert



Dates: October 14-24th, 2021

Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Black, Bold and Beautiful is a new original concert highlighting works of black artists from all over West Michigan. It will also celebrate black music, dance and spoken word in America.

Rated PG

NOVEMBER

Sound of Music | Music

Dates: November 19-December 19th, 2021

Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

This timeless story features iconic music and memorable characters who come together in this Civic Theatre holiday tradition for all West Michigan families to enjoy.

Rated G

JANUARY



Shakespeare in Love | New comedy and music

Dates: January 21- February 6, 2022

Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Young William Shakespeare finds his muse and pens the world’s most famous romantic love story.

Rated PG-13

MARCH



Dragon Loves Tacos | New youth play



Dates: March 4- March 13th, 2022

Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre



What happens when you invite a flock of dragons to enjoy spicy tacos with jalapeno salsa? There is only one way to find out. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling book by Adam Rubin.

Rated G

Ten for All Festival | 10-minute playwriting festival

Dates: March 18- March 20th, 2022

Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre



West Michigan’s beloved Ten for All festival is returning, “bigger and better for 2022,” said Paris.

APRIL



The Wiz| Musical



Dates: April 29-May 22nd, 2022

Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s 2021-2022 season will conclude with showings of “The Wiz”, a film that broke barriers on Broadway and beyond.



This dazzling heartfelt classic set in the context of African American culture will have you dancing to the rhythms of gospel, rock and jazz tunes as you ease on down the road to Civic.

Purchase tickets

Season subscriptions for the Civic Theatre’s 2021-22 season go on sale August 3rd and single tickets will be available starting August 17th. Patrons who have existing vouchers and credit certificates from canceled performances will have the opportunity to redeem them during upcoming shows.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre encourages theatre lovers to stay up to date with upcoming announcements by visiting the theatre’s Facebook, Instagram, website or contacting the Civic Theatre Box office at tickets@grct.org.