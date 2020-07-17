Grab your crowns! Princess Day at John Ball Zoo is coming up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Tuesday, July 21, will be an exciting day at John Ball Zoo! Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association tell us all about their upcoming event, Princess Day!

Whether fairy or wizard, prince or princess, everyone is invited to come in costume to Princess Day on Tuesday, July 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at John Ball Zoo.

While dressed as your favorite character, guests can meet special royalty visiting throughout the day, including, Ice Queen, Ice Princess, Cinderella, Frog Princess, Wayfinder, Jasmine, Ariel, and Belle. Princesses join the Zoo from Olivia Grace & Company.

John Ball Zoo notes that the princesses’ meet-and-greets will be different this year.

Instead of individual photo opportunities with each character, guests will have the chance to meet and take photos with up to three characters in each specified meet-and-greet location. For the safety of the performers and guests, these magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart while still being able to capture the perfect, socially distanced, photo.

Guests will need to adhere to the state’s masks guidelines for both the Zoo’s indoor and outdoor locations. For all indoor public spaces at the Zoo, anyone who is age five (5) years and older, and who can medically tolerate a mask must wear one. In addition, if you cannot maintain six feet distance from other guests, are age five (5) years and older, and can medically tolerate a mask, you must wear one outdoors. The Zoo asks that guests bring a mask with them for their visit.

Princess Day meet-and-greet is included in regular admission. Along with meeting princesses, guests can also see the Zoo’s BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, meerkats, and the new inclusively designed entry.

There are a limited number of guest tickets available for Princess Day. The Zoo highly recommends reserving timed entry tickets online prior to arrival. This will ensure guest entry as the Zoo cannot guarantee tickets will be available for walk-up ticket purchases.

Tickets are available through the Zoo online ticket portal at www.jbzoo.org/tickets. Zoo admission is $14 for adults, $11 for children (3-12) and seniors, and children 2 and under are free. John Ball Zoo members get a special benefit and can reserve tickets for a member’s only meet-and-greet from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., also available online.

John Ball Zoo is located on Fulton Ave., one mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. For more information www.jbzoo.org or (616)336-4301.