Grab your costume and head to John Ball Zoo for Zoo Goes Boo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD TV) – Zoo Goes Boo presented by Meijer kicked off today for 2 weekends of Halloween fun! Have your kids dress up in your favorite costume and head to the John Ball Zoo for trick-or-treating, entertainment, games, and more. This is such a fun event that the whole family will love. Don’t forget to bring your trick-or-treat bag to collect tons of yummy candy and treats! John Ball Zoo encourages families to bring their own reusable bag or bucket to collect candy because they’re always looking for ways to be more sustainable!

Zoo Goes Boo Event Information:

John Ball Zoo

October 18 th – 20 th and October 25 th – 27 th

– 20 and October 25 – 27 10am – 4pm

Cost: $12 for adults, $10 children

Tickets can be purchased at the gate!