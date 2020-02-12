This Mediterranean diet can improve your heart and health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is heart month, which means it’s the perfect time to learn about effective ways to preserve a healthy heart and lower your risk of developing cardiovascular disease!

Heart disease is currently the No. 1 cause of death of individuals worldwide, with stroke ranking second. While many cases of heart disease don’t result in death, this condition can disrupt an individuals physical, mental, and emotional state drastically.

And while there isn’t a direct cure, there are still effective ways to preserve a healthy heart and decrease the chances of developing this disease. It all begins with the foods we consume!

credit: gettyimages

Research by the American Heart Association has shown that the Mediterranean diet, which includes fruits, veggies, whole grains, and plant-based proteins can improve your health!

Not only can it minimize the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, but it can ease depression and boost your mood!

So, if you’re ready to be proactive in improving your health, start with a new diet! Below is a Mediterranean based recipe provided by Spectrum Health that’s easy to make and super delicious!

Sponsored by Spectrum Health