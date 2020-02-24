Simple ways to maintain your health and lower risk of heart attack and stroke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Have you ever heard the phrase, “You are what you eat?” Although many of us enjoy indulging in fast foods and sugary desserts, living an unhealthy lifestyle through the foods that we consume hasa great impact on our health!

The American Heart Association reports that diets high in processed foods, sugar, and salt and low in fruits and vegetables are a leading contributor of heart attack and stroke.

Be proactive in maintaining your health by monitoring the foods that you consume. Some simple and healthy foods that you can add to your diet include bananas, hummus, carrots, and nuts.

And don’t forget that eating healthy doesn’t mean that you have to give up all the foods that you love! Below is a Black bean brownie recipe that is both healthy and delicious!

See more Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine recipes and class dates, including classes on Heart Health, by visiting www.spectrumhealth.org/culinarymedicine