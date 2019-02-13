Go Red

Photos: 2019 Go Red For Women Luncheon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - We can do this together! 

Fifteen years ago, Go Red For Women was born as a campaign to raise awareness among women about their great health threat – heart disease. Slowly, the campaign grew into a movement – one that not only brought together thousands of women annually but became the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to eradicate heart disease and stroke all over the world. Go Red For Women provides a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation. It’s not just about wearing red; it’s not just about sharing heart health facts.

It’s about: 

  • Providing women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health;
  • Building communities that support and provide access to healthy choices;
  • Demanding equal access to healthcare for all women and their families;
  • Increasing women in STEM in upcoming generations.

Find your photo, by clicking on the gallery below

Our booth at the luncheon asked ladies to snag a rose and say "I do" to a heart healthy new you...

The Go Red for Women Luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives. Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds.

2019 guest speaker: Shannon Cohen

Shannon is the founder and principal of Shannon Cohen, Inc. - a boutique firm with a mighty imprint and reputation for excellence. Shannon specializes in develping customized emotional intelligence and wellness trainings for difference makers across diverse sectors and industries. 

