Heart survivors share life saving advice at GO RED Luncheons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- February is heart month and to celebrate, women all across West Michigan have gathered together to further the American Heart Association’s (AHA) mission of preserving heart health!

In the United States, heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death among women. In fact, studies reveal that these conditions claim the lives of 1 in 3 women per year.

While these statistics can be terrifying, we can all find comfort in knowing that thousands of women are working diligently to combat the issue, are offering support to others dealing with CVD, and are increasing awareness in society through education!

WOTV 4 Women recently sat down with a group of resilient heart survivors at the 2020 Go RED for Women Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids luncheons.

Go Red Kalamazoo

Go Red Grand Rapids

Although CVD has drastically altered their everyday lives, these women are living proof that with strength, hope, and encouragement- we all have the power to rise above adversity and overcome some of the darkest days of our lives!

Hear their inspiring stories and life saving advice for maintaining heart health above!

And join the AHA, Go Red, and thousands of women in taking a stand for healthy living here