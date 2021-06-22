Get your Zumba on this weekend with the Latina Network of West Michigan and Yeli Romero

A June 2021 group photo shows Yeli Romero, members of the Latina Network of West Michigan and guests after an outdoor “Zumba in the Park” workout held at 555 Monroe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s officially summer, which means it’s the perfect time to head outdoors, get moving and stay active. The Latina Network of West Michigan (LNWM) is offering the perfect opportunity for women and men in the community to have fun while getting their fitness on!

On Saturday, June 26, at 10 A.M. at 555 Monroe, the network is hosting “Zumba in the Park,” a free workout series held every weekend in June in partnership with Zumba instructor Yeli Romero, also known as Yeli Fitness.

A photo captured on June 12, 2021, shows guests participating in a socially distanced outdoor Zumba workout held by the Latina Network of West Michigan and Yeli Romero at 555 Monroe. (Photo courtesy of Morgan Poole)

“Zumba in the Park” is an energy-filled workout for all ages and levels. It’s packed with upbeat tunes to jam along to, lively dance moves demonstrated by Romero, and offers West Michiganders the chance to be a part of an uplifting and positive environment.

Zumba for me is a fun way to work out, stress less and help others to feel better. And, I just have so much fun motivating other people. Yeli Romero

Yeli Romero, also known as Yeli’s Fitness, poses after completing a Zumba workout. (Photo courtesy of Morgan Poole)

Aside from helping participants reach their summer fitness goals, The Latina Network of West Michigan created the summer workout series to help Latina women and leaders feel more confident in taking up space within the community.

There’s something very energizing about being around people that are like you, music you can connect to, and just taking up space where people don’t expect us. LNWM Co-Founder Milinda Ysasi.

We want to make sure that we show up as ourselves with our music, our culture, our language and also to support businesses. LNWM Leadership Team member Lorena Aguayo-Marquez

A photo captured on June 5, 2021 shows Yeli Romero instructing Zumba participants during an outdoor class held at 555 Monroe.

One of these Latina leaders who is making their mark around West Michigan is Romero herself.

She does a great job in our community, and we want to make sure that we showcase her business and lift her up. And that’s what we do. We connect, we lift each other up and we encourage each other to do greater things in our community. LNWM Chair Ana Jose.

Join in on the fun by registering for “Zumba in the Park” via Eventbrite. Drop-ins are also welcome. Or sign up for Yeli’s additional Zumba classes held on Thursdays at 9:00-10:00 AM and Friday’s at 5:00-5:45 PM at Roosevelt park.

To learn more about the Latina Network of West Michigan, visit their Facebook Page.