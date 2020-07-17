Get ready music lovers! The ‘2020 American Music Awards’ will air in November on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The show must go on! On Tuesday, July 21, ABC and dick clark productions announced that music’s hottest night, The ‘2020 American Music Awards’ will air Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, fans will still get to unite and enjoy surprising musical performances and breathtaking moments from their favorite artists.

Join us for the 2020 #AMAs Sunday, November 22 on ABC. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YTLhBUuhwV — American Music Awards (@AMAs) July 17, 2020

Last year’s show, delivered ABC’s biggest entertainment audience in adults 18-49 on any Sunday night since “The Oscars” nine months earlier. Ciara dominated as the show’s host and Taylor Swift made her mark by winning six awards including Artist of The Decade. Swift’s success surpasses the record previously held by Michael Jackson for most AMA’s ever.

Popular South Korean band, BTS won three awards along with American singer-songwriter, Khalid.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

The “2020 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions.

Stay tuned for additional details regarding production of this year’s show!