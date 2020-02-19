Sole Sister Hannan shares her journey to Gazelle Girl 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hannan Saleh is pumped for the Gazelle girl Half Marathon taking place in Downtown Grand Rapids, on April 19, 2020!

As a recipient of the Sole Sisters scholarship, Hannan receives access to excellent training and resources to get prepared for the big day!

Learn more about her personal journey to Gazelle girl 2020 below & watch her interview with eightWest above for the latest update!

Hannan’s journey:

Hannan and her family

For years I’ve dreamt of running and walking in a race. I’ve dedicated my whole time to my two little kids and in the process, I put my dream on hold.

It wasn’t until a friend of mine joined Sole Sisters that I summoned the courage to apply for the scholarship after witnessing her progress and success!

Walking and running with Sole sisters is amazing for so many reasons! They have provided me with the needed tools to run and walk both properly and safely! Plus, Sole Sisters helped me to maintain a healthy lifestyle and you can’t beat the awesome community either.

Celebrating after another Saturday training!

I discovered that walking and running helps me clear my head of any worries that I may have been carrying throughout the day! I feel completely in control and I’m able to focus. Bottom line…it really soothes my soul!