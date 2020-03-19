New Gazelle Girl update & virtual FAQ

*** An important message from the Gazelle Girl team***

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We know there are lots of questions and not many answers in this uncertain time we are living in. Some are hoping it’s all a dream, and some are doing the hardest work of their lives to keep us safe from harm and sickness.

We want to personally thank those standing in the line of fire at this time: our police, fire, and medical care providers, as well as those in roles of decision like local county health departments and CDC. Thank you will never be enough.



We have a few answers for you today regarding the Gazelle Girl transition to virtual. Please know this is a cumbersome process we were not originally set up for. As such, we are doing our best to be efficient with next steps.

The following FAQ addresses many of the questions we have received. We will provide another update next week with fun opportunities to engage within the days ahead. (Think run collective, class opportunities, online Expotique, and virtual gatherings!)



We hope more than anything you will continue to journey alongside us virtually to April 19, 2020, for the continuation of this event in the future. You can do so by signing up the usual way on our website here: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/GrandRapids/GazelleGirl



As a charity-driven event, it means, even more, to lean in for the continued work of our partners. We have the opportunity to show our community what the best of humanity looks like. We are #bettertogether and #wegotsoul.