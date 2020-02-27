Get the full Gazelle Girl Weekend Experience with these list of events!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get your stretching in and lace up those running shoes! Gazelle Girl 2020 will be here before we know it and there’s a full rundown of activities to enjoy before the big race!

Between fitness classes, walking tours, tastings, a special Finisher’s Finale and more, you can live the full weekend experience by participating in the events below…

Please note:

Cost: $175

The Weekend Experience does not include hotel stay at Embassy Suites or the price of your registration.

Sign Up Instructions:

Sign up for the full weekend experience with your registration.

The full rundown:

FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020

4 pm: Check-in available at Embassy Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown. Embassy Suites guests who are participating in the race, will receive one complimentary “Beermosa” at check in. Participants can also pick up their bib and shirt from 4-7pm!

4:30-5:30 pm: Enjoy an hour of fitness by choosing between a Zumba class from City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, Yoga and/or Club Pilates

6-9 pm: Grab a glass of your favorite beverage! Enjoy Happy Hour pricing on beverages and food at City Built Brewing Co. Guests of the host hotel can also enjoy Embassy Suites’ evening reception from 5-7 pm

9-10:15 pm: Get a gorgeous view of Grand Rapids! Check out the City Lights Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

“The city of Grand Rapids is beautiful by day…and beautifully magical by night. Come stroll with local guides from Grand Rapids Running & Walking Tours as we admire the fabulously illuminated city streets, buildings, bridges and riverwalk. Learn a little about our history as we make a lap around the landmarks. The tour is one hour in length and a great way to see the sights of Michigan’s second largest city.” Gazelle girl

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020

7-10 am: Enjoy a delicious breakfast! Embassy Suites offers breakfast made to order and express food items are available.

9-10 am: Shake It Out! Get your running on with Grand Rapids Running Tours

“Need to stretch those legs a little the day before the race? Nervous? Excited? Let Grand Rapids Running & Walking Tours guide you through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids on an easy two-mile social sidewalk run! We greet you, lead you, and bring you back safely to where we started. Your legs (and mind) will thank you!” Gazelle girl

10:15-11 am: Enjoy a soothing cool down with Yoga to Follow.

11am-5 pm: Gazelle Girl Expotique will be held at the Embassy Suites Downtown location

This event space offers spectacular shopping opportunities, interactive play and craft stations, samples, workshops and more!

4 pm: Calling all beer enthusiasts! Check out the Brewery Tour & Tasting at Brewery Vivant! Participants choosing to stay for dinner will receive $1 off their beer!

SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2020

6-10 am: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially ahead of the big race!

Guests of Embassy Suites will enjoy made to order and express breakfast options available one hour earlier to accommodate race start!

7:30 am: Lace up! The Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k & 5k, at Calder Plaza begins!

7:30 am-1:30 pm: Gazelle Girl Finish Line Festival begins at Calder Plaza

2 pm: Late check-out at Embassy Suites begins

2-4 pm: It’s time to celebrate! Meet us at the Gazelle Girl Finishers Finale and toast to a great finish with renowned Gin specialty drinks and fabulous food!

So, what are you waiting for? Call up your friends and family and prepare to have a blast ahead of this year’s Gazelle Girl Marathon!

(Information provided by Gazelle Girl Marathon)

