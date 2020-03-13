Gazelle Girl Important Update Regarding Coronavirus COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Here at Gazelle Sports, we believe in supporting the health and wellness of our communities, our staff, and our customers.



We are keeping a very close eye on the evolving situation around the novel coronavirus COVID-19. All of our store locations are taking every precaution to ensure that we are providing a clean and safe environment to our customers and staff, as well as safe experiences for our community of runners. We plan to follow the recommendations of state and local health officials- including guidance on event timing and attendee numbers. Therefore, we are taking the following immediate steps:



The course preview scheduled for March 23 will be cancelled . Currently, however, we are moving forward in planning the Expotique and Event Day on April 18 and 19 with the following added measures:

Additional hand sanitizer distributed throughout the Expotique for attendees, vendors and staff

staff Additional hand washing stations will be added to Calder Plaza on the event day

stations will be added to Calder Plaza on the event day As above, be mindful of those within your proximity- do not “farmer blow” or spit in public, sneeze and cough into your arm or elbow and avoid sharing water bottles.

proximity- do not “farmer blow” or spit in public, sneeze your arm or elbow and avoid sharing water bottles. If you choose to defer your registration to 2021, you must do so no later than March 16.

to 2021, you must do so no later than March 16. No refunds will be issued to those choosing not to participate in this year’s event.

Each decision that we make will be out of an abundance of caution and based on the most up to date recommendations from state and local health officials. As we continue to monitor this evolving situation, we will provide additional information as it becomes available and communicate in a timely and appropriate manner.



While we are taking the necessary measures to mitigate the spread of illness in groups and gatherings, we encourage you to keep running! Maintaining health and wellness is a key component in combating illness and reducing the stress and anxiety that arises during difficult times like this.

