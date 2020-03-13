Gazelle Girl Important Update Regarding Coronavirus COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Here at Gazelle Sports, we believe in supporting the health and wellness of our communities, our staff, and our customers.
We are keeping a very close eye on the evolving situation around the novel coronavirus COVID-19. All of our store locations are taking every precaution to ensure that we are providing a clean and safe environment
The course preview scheduled for March 23 will be
- Additional hand sanitizer distributed throughout the Expotique for attendees, vendors
andstaff
- Additional
hand washingstations will be added to Calder Plaza on the event day
- As above, be mindful of those
within yourproximity- do not “farmer blow” or spit in public, sneeze and cough intoyour arm or elbow and avoid sharing water bottles.
- If you choose to defer
your registrationto 2021, you must do so no later than March 16.
- No refunds will be issued to
those choosingnot to participate in this year’s event.
Each decision that we make will be out of an abundance of caution and based on the most up to date recommendations from state and local health officials. As we continue to monitor this evolving situation, we will provide additional information as it becomes available and communicate in a timely and appropriate manner.
While we are taking the necessary measures to mitigate the spread of illness in groups and gatherings, we encourage you to keep running! Maintaining health and wellness is a key component in combating illness and reducing the stress and anxiety that arises during difficult times like this.
Thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate the