Big things on the horizon for Gazelle Girl 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mark your calendars ladies, registration for 20-20 gazelle girl starts on Monday. This year, it’s more than just the Sunday race, it’s an entire experience. Holly Visser is here to give us the rundown!

Registration for Gazelle Girl 2020 opens September 9 at 12:01 am! And this year we have an exciting addition to registration: an opportunity to get your hands on the popular Gazelle Girl trucker hat! Enjoy this year’s fun, floral twist and the ability to rep Gazelle Girl in your training runs. These are technical truckers – they can handle sweat like a breeze!

Weekend Experience 2020

Another great add-on to this year’s Gazelle Girl registration is an entire Weekend Experience. Fitness classes, walking tours, tastings and more will show you some of the best of what Grand Rapids has to offer. Plus, there’s a special Finisher’s Finale

The full rundown:

FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020

4 pm: Check-in available at Embassy Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown. Participants staying at Embassy Suites will receive one complimentary “Beermosa” at check in and can pick up their bib and shirt from 4-7pm

4:30-5:30 pm: Choose from fitness classes with Zumba from City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, Yoga and/or Club Pilates

6-9 pm: Enjoy special Happy Hour pricing on beverages and food at City Built Brewing Co. or guests to the host hotel can enjoy the nightly reception at Embassy Suites from 5-7 pm

9-10:15 pm: City Lights Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

The city of Grand Rapids is beautiful by day and beautifully magical by night. Come stroll with local guides from Grand Rapids Running & Walking Tours as we admire the fabulously illuminated city streets, buildings, bridges and riverwalk. Learn a little about our history as we make a lap around the landmarks. The tour is one hour in length and a great way to see the sights of Michigan’s second largest city.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020

7-10 am: Embassy Suites made to order and express breakfast items available

9-10 am: Shake It Out Run with Grand Rapids Running Tours

Need to stretch those legs a little the day before the race? Nervous? Excited? Let Grand Rapids Running & Walking Tours guide you through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids on an easy two-mile social sidewalk run! We greet you, lead you, and bring you back safely to where we started. Your legs (and mind) will thank you!

10:15-11 am: Yoga to Follow to limber up those racing legs!

11am-5 pm: Gazelle Girl Expotique at Embassy Suites Downtown location

Visit the Gazelle Girl Expotique in the Embassy Suites’ event space for spectacular shopping opportunities, interactive play and craft stations, samples, workshops and more!

4 pm: Brewery Tour & Tasting at Brewery Vivant! Participants choosing to stay for dinner will receive $1 off their beer!

SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2020

6-10 am: Guests of Embassy Suites enjoy made to order and express breakfast options available one hour earlier to accommodate race start!

7:30 am: Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k & 5k, Calder Plaza

7:30 am-1:30 pm: Gazelle Girl Finish Line Festival, Calder Plaza

2 pm: Late check-out at Embassy Suites

2-4 pm: Gazelle Girl Finishers Finale at Zoko 822. Celebrate your finish with fabulous food and renowned Gin specialty drinks!

The 2020 charm design is here! It’s available to add on to your registration for $25 until March 15. Keep your collection going!

Gazelle Girl Meetup – Brittany Runs a Marathon

Sunday, September 22

Celebration Cinema North

Save the date for a screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids! They hope to see lots of Gazelle Girls for this fun and inspirational movie about a girl who takes control of her future – one city block at a time. More details coming soon!

Gazelle Girl 2020