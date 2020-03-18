FREE at-home workout courses to stay active amid COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With gyms and fitness centers closing down amid coronavirus concerns, many people are still looking for ways to maintain their health at home!

Whether you’re a gym enthusiast or are simply using some social distancing time to adapt a new active lifestyle- there’s plenty of ways to get a good workout in! And the best part? You can do it right from your living room!

Below are a list of fitness and health centers that are offering FREE classes online for you to enjoy. So, grab your computers, tablets, and phones and get started!

credit: ge ttyimages

Fitness Blender– Enjoy nearly 600 FREE workout routines. From yoga, cardio, and toning exercises- fitness blender has it all!

Planet Fitness– Planet Fitness is bringing the gym to your home with free workouts that will be streamed live on Facebook at 7pm ET. No equipment or membership is needed, and exercises will last about 30 minutes or less.

Blogilates. Cassey Ho is an award-winning fitness instructor that makes exercising fun. You seriously won’t even realize that you’re working out!

DoYogaWithMe– Find your “Zen” with various online yoga courses catering to all levels of skill and styles.

Café Mom Studios– Café Mom Studios is a well-known fitness channel on YouTube that helps mom’s build-up their bodies after pregnancy and childbirth.

Pamela Reif Workouts– Pamela is a popular fitness guru who offers a wide variety of video exercises on YouTube! Tone your arms, legs, abs, and more in under 20 minutes!

Live Strong– Get in shape with celebrity trainer, Nicky Holender!

Pop Sugar fitness– Enjoy hundreds of free Zumba, dance, HIIT, cardio, yoga, kickboxing and toning workouts with the Pop Sugar Fitness team!

Nike Training Club App– Download the Nike Training club app to gain access to a variety of workouts designed by real trainers.

Yoga with Adriene-Browse through a free library of yoga videos to find a practice that suits your mood! There’s a routine for everything, including an exercise that relieve’s hangovers.

The Fitness Marshall– Enjoy full-body dance workouts while jamming to some of the hottest pop songs out now!

Check back regularly for more free fitness courses as they become available! Enjoy!