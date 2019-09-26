Fourth grade students and local artist collaborate for Project 1 installation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Fourth graders from Grand Rapids Public Schools collaborated with a local artist to contribute to this years Project 1 by ArtPrize! These students put their thoughts and feelings onto a square piece of fabric to create what “belonging” meant to them. The fabric pieces were then put together by local artist Eliza Fernand to create “Flexible Fence”, which will be displayed on the lawn of the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the next couple weeks. This fence gives community members an opportunity to see what belonging means from the perspective of 4th graders.

The 4th grade students gathered on the lawn of the museum this morning to find their piece in the finished product. You are able to seen the beaming sense of pride and happiness they feel about their art being public. These students were also able to learn through hands on experience and connect art with education.

Events through Project 1 are happening again this weekend with DisArt presenting Voices at Tanglefoot. Check out more information on the event here!