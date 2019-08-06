Live Local Give Local

Firekeepers to celebrate ten years of winning with more than $1 million in cars, cash and prizes

Make plans now to celebrate FireKeepers 10th Anniversary! The party begins with Brad Paisley on Aug. 1 and runs all month long, with exciting giveaways, plenty of chances to win cash and Red Hot Credits, even 10¢ off every gallon of gas every day of the month! Thanks to your continued support, FireKeepers is celebrating 10 years of winning with a celebration you won’t soon forget.

Starting Aug. 2, they’re giving away a 2020 Ford Explorer every Friday and Saturday in Aug. at 10 p.m., culminating with a fully-loaded Explorer on the 31st. Red Hot Credit drawings will take place every two hours from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. And, don’t forget, guests can earn double the entries on Fridays! Play for your chance to win a trip to Las Vegas on Aug. 4 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Top 30 winners every hour will receive a Golden Pass entry ticket into the Finals to be held at 5:05 p.m. The top point earner will receive a seat in the Million Dollar TournEvent of Champions Slot Tournament in Las Vegas, $2,500 CASH & $2,500 in Red Hot Credits!

Plus, two exclusive tournaments will be held for upgraded cardholders on Aug. 18 and 25. Aug. 5 FireKeepers will mark the official anniversary with a special presentation and a Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Drum performance at the MoneyKeepers Mainstage at 1:30 p.m. Topping off the celebration is a cake serving for the public in Kabaret Lounge. Following the celebration on Aug. 5, FireKeepers is giving away $142,000 CASH! With 10 prizewinners every hour from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. you can win up to $10,000! Every Wednesday in August from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. all Red Hot Rewards Club Members can swipe at the kiosks for a Red Hot Credit prize up to $1,000!

Start your day off with a blast on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 10:59 a.m., as guests who play with their Red Hot Rewards card will receive 10X points! Help FireKeepers save lives on Monday, Aug. 26 as they partner with Michigan Blood to host a blood drive. From 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., visit the FireKeepers Event Center to give blood and you will receive $10 in Red Hot Credits.

