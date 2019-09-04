Firekeepers Casino Hotel: Celebrating 10 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- FireKeepers Casino Hotel is celebrating 10 years of serving the West Michigan community. Located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned multiple awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2018 Native Midwest category, including Best Casino. FireKeepers was also selected one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine.

FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, a live poker room and bingo room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 243 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship a Symetra Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event.