Find the fun this fall: Safe ways to enjoy the season with friends and family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in a lot of people’s plans for 2020, but don’t let that stop you from having some fun this fall season. Whether you’re looking for date ideas for you and your main squeeze, a girls night out, or family fun activities – we’ve got you covered! Check out our fun and safe ways to enjoy the season with our fall date ideas:

Visiting a cider mill in Michigan during fall is a MUST – although very cliché, it’s still incredibly fun. Activities include apple picking, trying the cider and wine, indulging in the delicious sweet treats, and more! You can either stay local and visit Robinette’s Apple Haus or make the drive to St. Joe’s and visit Uncle Johns Cider Mill. Check out Pure Michigan’s list of cider mill’s across the state!

Credit: Uncle John’s Cider Mill Facebook page

There is no better place to be in the fall than Michigan. The changing colors of our trees is truly breathtaking! As a date idea, take a drive around Western and Northern Michigan for your own fall color tour. Check out the typical time for the peak of fall colors around the state thanks to Storm Team 8. You can even stop along the way at local restaurants to grab a bite to eat!

Credit: Getty Images

Although movie theaters are still closed, the Getty Drive-In in Muskegon is open and screening nightly movies starting at 8:50pm. Grab some blankets, snacks, and pop open the trunk to have an outdoor movie night together.

Credit: Getty Images

Before it gets too cold, invite your girlfriends over for a socially-distanced, outdoor wine and cheese night! You can make a beautiful charcuterie board or just put out the cheese and crackers (we won’t judge!). We suggest getting your cheese from The Cheese Lady. They offer a wide variety of cheeses from all over the world. Plus, they sell great wine too!

Credit: The Cheese Lady Muskegon Facebook page

Looking to celebrate Oktoberfest this year in a safe and fun way? Host your own! You can make your own soft pretzels, get beer from the store, and order some Lederhosen to really make this event festive! If you’re like us, you might skip the Lederhosen but still have plenty of German inspired beer and snacks. Check out ideas here!

Credit: Getty Images

A fun way to spend a fall afternoon is to get out and explore all the beauty Michigan has to offer. We suggest checking out one of Michigan’s many hiking trails and then have a picnic while on your hike. You can either pack sandwiches, snacks, or order take out from one of your favorite restaurants to bring along. Find a nice spot during the hike to take a break and have your picnic!

Whether you stay local or head north, wine tasting is a super fun fall activity. If you’re looking for a weekend away, head to the Traverse City wineries where there are beautiful views and delicious wine. If you’re looking to stay more local, check out favorites like Fox Barn in Shelby, Reserve Wine and Food in Grand Rapids, or St. Julian Winery with locations all over the state.

Everyone loves pumpkin picking in the fall, but to take it a step further, get your pumpkin and then have a craft night at home. You can paint or carve your pumpkins while enjoying your favorite beverages – like a fall inspired cocktail, fall flavored beer, or cup of hot cocoa. Check out fun pumpkin craft ideas on Pinterest!

Credit: Getty Images

Looking to stay in and save some money? Cook a fall themed meal together at home! This is a great time to get everyone involved with a task, spend quality time together, and have fun. There’s a wide variety of delicious meals to make this fall season and you can even pair it with your favorite fall beer or wine. Check out some fabulous fall recipe ideas from Jenny with the Good Eats!