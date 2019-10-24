Final Round: Win Disney’s The Lion King Prize Package

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Standale
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Elections
To The Point
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
MI Senate votes to delay cage-free ban for hens
Top Stories
Consumers Credit Union returns overpayments after error
Deputies: Man broke into camper, assaulted Kent Co. couple
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes
Whitmer seeks to make more workers eligible for overtime
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Pro Football Challenge
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
The Big Game
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Auto Racing Challenge
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes
Top Stories
Frenzy preview: Conference titles at stake in final week
Griffins win in home opener against Admirals
Forest Hills Northern soccer beats Gaylord
Anthony Duclair scores twice, Senators beat Red Wings 5-2
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Angel Tree
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
More
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Top Stories
Music and your health – AARP events
Top Stories
Design your own denim
October is Audiology Awareness Month
Beyond wrinkles: fixes for later-in-life skin issues
Why you should be considering custom furniture
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Final chance to enter to win Disney’s The Lion King Prize package
Top Stories
Maranda to receive Education Advocacy Award from Kent Intermediate Association of School Boards
Top Stories
Family fun events for final weekend of October
Get everything you’ll need for Halloween at Meijer
Ottawa ISD Careerline Tech Center Open House this Tuesday
S.A.F.E. Place in Battle Creek providing safety and support to families in need
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
How to rescan your TV to watch My ABC WOTV4
Top Stories
Enter for a chance to win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards
Top Stories
Lindsey Garcia wins 2019 WOTV Idol Silver Ticket
Ryan Seacrest returning to American Idol season 3
Contests
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Final Round: Win Disney’s The Lion King Prize Package