Festive drinks to make this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all spending more time at home, so why not learn how to be your own bartender and make delicious, Instagram-worthy drinks this holiday season?

Homemade Eggnog

Eggnog is the staple winter holiday drink but if you aren’t a fan, keep scrolling to the next drink! This recipe uses more ingredients than usual so there is a ton of flavor!

Rudolph’s Tipsy Spritzer

If you love juice, this drink is for you! The ingredients are only cranberry and orange juice, ginger ale and vodka so it’s also super easy. If you don’t drink, or would like to make a cute drink for kids, this one comes with a non-alcoholic version!

Grinch Punch

Here’s a fun drink to enjoy as you watch a holiday movie…or 3! This sparkling green drink needs lime sherbet, prosecco/champagne, sparkling clementine juice and fresh lime!

Christmas Margarita

Margaritas don’t just have to be a warm weather, beach drink! Here’s a little twist on a classic marg – it has the tequila, of course but also includes cranberry and pomegranate juice. Dye your sugar or salt around the rim to make it extra festive!

White Christmas Sangria

This one is for all you wine lovers! Using a white wine like Pinot Grigio or Riesling, you’ll add cranberries, pears, pear brandy, ginger beer, sugar and some star anise pods and rosemary for extra flavor and garnish.

Jingle Juice

Here’s a unique one – all you need is Whipped Vodka, pink champagne and Cherry 7-Up (if you can find it). Add cranberries for garnish and voila – you have an adorable, fizzy pink drink!

Cinnamon Apple Cider Mimosas

If cranberries aren’t your thing, here’s a fun twist on a mimosa that’ll be perfect for Christmas brunch. You’ll need some sparkling wine, apple cider, an apple and the twist – cinnamon whiskey!

