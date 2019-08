GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - As women, we often put the needs of others before our own. We may plan menus, field trips or sales presentations, but when it comes to planning for our financial well-being, we can never seem to find the time, or the guidance, we need. Taking the first step is often the hardest part of addressing your financial future.

Take a good, hard look at where you spend money and identify whether each expenditure is motivated by a short-term desire or a long-term goal. Then, adjust your budget and spending pattern to reflect a vested interest in your financial future. Try to cut down on extra “stuff” that might seem important now, but won’t matter much to you down the road. (Be sure to keep some “fun” money in your budget, however, so you don’t feel deprived).