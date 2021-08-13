‘Experience rich, diverse and unique African culture’ at A Glimpse of Africa Festival in Grand Rapids this Saturday

A photo uploaded in May 2021 shows a group photo of A Glimpse of Africa festival participants. Photo courtesy of Fridah Kanini/ A Glimpse of Africa (Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This weekend, head down to Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids, to celebrate a unique aspect of West Michigan- African culture.

The A Glimpse of Africa (AGOA) festival returns Saturday, Aug. 14, and event organizers invite the community to attend this free event for a great cause. The mission of AGOA is to educate and increase the appreciation of rich African cultures through delicious cuisine, music, fashion, handmade merchandise, and community engagements that address African refugee and immigrant needs.

The festival runs from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and features a one-of-a-kind line-up of 25 entertainment acts and nearly 40 vendors.

We are so excited for the festival to begin tomorrow! Here is a list of events and vendors!!! We will see you there tomorrow 🥰 Posted by A Glimpse of Africa on Friday, August 13, 2021

Event organizers are more than thrilled to give Michiganders a closer look at the diverse cultures they may not be aware of.

“I would love people to come and experience the rich, diverse, and unique African culture. We have fifty-four African countries that we will try to give people a glimpse of. So, I would really love people to come and enjoy that feeling of like if you travel to Africa, but you’re right here in our city of Grand Rapids,” Fridah Kanini, the founder of Glimpse of Africa said.

Learn more about A Glimpse of Africa through the non-profit organization’s website.

Meet AGOA’s Founder Fridah Kanini:

“Fridah is the founder and President/CEO of A Glimpse of Africa and the owner of a small

business named Flora’s Elegance Event’s Décor. Fridah also currently serves as a member of

the Board of Directors at SowHope, a youth leader at the African Community Fellowship

church, and a community connector at the Amani program.

She founded the West Michigan Kenyan community where she served as the president until 2016. Fridah was born and raised in Kenya, moved to the United States in 2001, and later moved to the United

Kingdom between 2002 and 2004. Fridah has lived, studied, and worked in the UK, USA and

Kenya. What keeps her going is her passion to serve others, her faith in God, and the love

of the wonderful people in her life. Her values, compassion, and love to serve others were

inspired by her late mother, Ms. Flora who was her role model.”

(Biography provided by A Glimpse of Africa Staff)