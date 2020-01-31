Enter to win tickets to the Grand Rapids Drive and dinner Applebee’s

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Marijuana in MI
Elections
To The Point
Top Stories
Consumers Energy sues its hometown of Jackson
Top Stories
Lake Michigan ends January 4 inches above record
What’s a snowplow driver to do without snow?
Good behavior will trim jail sentence of Larry Nassar’s boss
KCAS Pets of the Week: Tony and Yoda
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rising Waters
Rivers
School Closing Predictions
Severe
Snow Conditions
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Game time on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl
Top Stories
GVSU coach resigns after Hitler remarks
Big Game Bound: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?
High school teammates now Super Bowl teammates
Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Hidden History
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Top Stories
Get name brand items for an affordable price at Goodwill
Top Stories
Will a house sell in the winter?
Review your finances
What to look for in quality upholstery
Mel Trotter Ministries: Helping our neighbors in the homeless community this winter!
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Men of Color Read launches in Kent County to change students’ lives
Top Stories
New crazy concoctions for Fifth Third Ballpark’s 2020 menu
Top Stories
Festivals, free skating, and more family fun this weekend
Visit the Air Zoo for Open Cockpit Month
Whitecaps hosting 2020 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics
Applebee’s to add new irrist-a-bowl menu item
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
5 awesome reasons to watch the 2020 Oscars!
Top Stories
“The Bachelor” Week 4 recap: Peter brings Alayah back; Victoria F. is surprised by ex-boyfriend!
Top Stories
‘The Bachelor’ preview: Chase Rice crashes Victoria F. and Peter’s date
‘Bless This Mess’ season 2 returns
‘The Conners’ return: Will Becky’s new boyfriend earn her family’s approval?
‘The Bachelor’ week 3 recap: Demi Burnett returns & ‘fake’ contestant is revealed
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
WOODTV.COM
Search
Search
Search
Enter to win tickets to the Grand Rapids Drive and dinner Applebee’s