Enter to win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s your chance at the trip of a lifetime! Avalon Roofing and Exteriors and WOTV 4 are teaming up to send one lucky viewer and a guest to the 53rd annual CMA Awards this November in Nashville, Tennessee. Enter daily in the form below from now until 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2019. One winner will be selected by random draw for this awesome trip.

The Prize Package includes:

2 tickets to The 53rd Annual CMA Awards ceremony and broadcast (11/13 in Nashville, TN) Bridgestone Arena 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

Domestic round-trip coach air travel for two (2) to Nashville from a major airport nearest the winner's U.S. residence (winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary)

Hotel accommodations at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort ( located at 2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, Tennessee 37214)(www.gaylordopryland.com) (double occupancy) for 2 nights (check in Tuesday, 11/12 and check out Thursday, 11/14) Accommodations include: Breakfast at Gaylord Opryland each morning Round-trip awards show shuttle transportation Designated Gaylord staff to book and confirm hotel acommodations and make ground transportation arrangements Daily resort access, including wired and wireless high speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; fitness center access; designated complimentary in-room beverages; scheduled complex shuttle service; daily newspaper, and more Complimentary services, including in-house concierge and designated Gaylord Opryland trip escort to CMA group events

2 tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum

2 spots on the Red Carpet Fan Viewing Platform

Commemorative CMA Awards gift bag

Round-trip ground transportation between Nashville International Airport and the hotel with airport meet-and-greet by a Gaylord Representative

Prize Package Value: $3,017