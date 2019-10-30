Enter for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card to buy a turkey dinner

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Standale
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Elections
To The Point
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
US economy grows at modest 1.9% rate in third quarter
Top Stories
Muskegon-based kayak maker to close
Lending store robber charged in Muskegon Co.
MI inches up in reading on nation’s report card
Man guilty of teen’s murder at Holland-area hotel
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Pro Football Challenge
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
The Big Game
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Auto Racing Challenge
Top Stories
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
Top Stories
MSU basketball beats Albion in exhibition
Red Wings beat Oilers to end 8-game losing streak
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
Pistons edge Pacers 96-94, keep Indiana winless
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Angel Tree
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
More
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Top Stories
Make a lasting impact through planned giving
Top Stories
Music and your health – AARP events
Forgetfulness or early signs of dementia?
Design your own denim
October is Audiology Awareness Month
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Will Michigan Bridge the Pay Ga-p? Fifth Third Bank helping community move toward pay equality
Top Stories
Samaritas looking for caregivers for adult foster care homes
Top Stories
Maranda gets behind the scenes tour at The Lion King on Broadway
Find the perfect Halloween decorations, costumes, and more at Meijer
Nutritious yet delicious Halloween treats from Milk Means More
Enter to win 4 tickets to Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, dinner at One Trick Pony, overnight stay at the Amway Grand
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
How to rescan your TV to watch My ABC WOTV4
Contests
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Enter for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card to buy a turkey dinner