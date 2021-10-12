Enjoy trunk-o-treating, live music, costume contests, and a drive-in movie at this family-friendly Halloween event!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of fall’s highly anticipated holidays, Halloween is coming up in a few weeks! In celebration of the Spooktacular time of year, Go!Live Ent, a party and entertainment service established in 2020, is hosting its first annual “Drive’n-Trunk-Or-Treat” event from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Riverside Park.

This family-friendly event aims to bring West Michigan residents together to provide a safe and fun alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Participants can enjoy trunk-or-treating, live music from a local DJ, interactive games, giveaways, giant inflatables and a movie under the stars!

Go!Live Ent founder Shannicia Love is thrilled for the community to experience a unique fun-filled evening.

We’re just excited to finally be able to bring this twist on nostalgia to the Grand Rapids community after the uncertainty of Covid kept pushing things back. Go!Live has been resilient and we understand families are too, looking for things to enjoy safely together & make new memories. This can be your solution. The first of many pop-ups, drive-ins, game nights and much more.

Kentwood City Commissioner Emily Bridson also commented on the return of live events. “I’ve spoken with residents and their sentiment is consistent. Families want more entertainment opportunities in the city, and this is a great solution.”

Here’s a rundown of the festivities:

Trunk-O-Treat

Photo courtesy of Gettyimages

Local businesses and volunteers will dress in costumes to hand out goodies and treats to children and families. Costumes are not mandatory, but highly encouraged as one lucky attendee will be selected to win the best costume contest! Along with free candy, guests will receive a small pumpkin to take home at no cost.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Riverside Park (2875 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505)

Cost: Free

Drive-in movie under the stars

Photo courtesy of Shannicia Love, Go!Live Ent

Following the trunk-o-treat, attendees can watch a live showing of a Halloween classic (to be announced) on a giant screen, right from the comfort of their vehicles. The cost to watch is $30 per vehicle up to 6 people, and those who are interested are encouraged to purchase tickets and reserve their drive-in movie spots via Eventbrite.

Time: 7:30- 10 p.m.

Location: Riverside Park (2875 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505)

Cost: $30 per vehicle up to 6 people

Interested in Volunteering?

Photo courtesy of Gettyimages

Go!Live Ent invites interested groups and volunteers to participate in the upcoming event. For any inquiries, contact Shannicia Love via phone (616) 287-2793 or via email slove@nanisdrive.co.

Safety policy

According to event organizers, “Public health protocols will be in place for vendors, including social distancing and wearing a mask. Go!Live is requesting that if you feel sick please stay home to make sure we keep our families safe during this time.”