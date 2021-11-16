Enjoy Thanksgiving buffets, holiday shopping and activities at these West Michigan restaurants and locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Holiday fun often begins with creating new memories to cherish with friends and family. And here in West Michigan, it seems as though the ways to ring in special times of the year are endless. As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, take some time to savor the sounds of the season by treating yourself and your loved ones to a hearty Thanksgiving meal at a local restaurant, shopping for the perfect holiday gift, or hitting the town to enjoy seasonal activities.

Our friends from the West Michigan Tourist Association provided us with a list of things to do locally! Check it out.

Thanksgiving Dining Locations

It wouldn’t feel like Thanksgiving if we didn’t chow down on hearty meals with our loved ones! Take a break from throwing down in the kitchen and whipping up delicious recipes by heading out to any of these West Michigan restaurants offering buffet options.

Enjoy delicious salads, roasted turkey, carved ham and beef, plus additional entrees, side dishes, desserts & more at the following locations. Reservations are limited, so reserve your spot today.

Boatwerks Waterfront | 216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI 49423

Check out these patio ✨vibesss ✨! This is outdoor dining done right! Join us tonight until 10 pm! – – – #patio… Posted by Boatwerks Waterfront on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Feast on roasted Turkey, carved beef & ham, salads, side dishes, desserts and more. Reservations are required and limited.

Cork Wine & Grille | 1600 Galbraith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Our patio firepits have you covered during those chilly Michigan summer nights! 🔥🌠Cuddle up with a cocktail and a… Posted by Cork Wine & Grille on Saturday, July 31, 2021

FireRock Grille | 7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Our firepits are keeping our patio cozy! 🔥☺️ Grab your best sweater and join us inside or on our patio this weekend!… Posted by FireRock Grille on Saturday, October 16, 2021

RedRock Grille | 4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd #1, Holland, MI 49424

Happy Monday! We are gearing up to have another successful week. We hope that you stop by and have an enjoyable dining… Posted by RedRock Grille on Monday, August 10, 2020

Reds at Thousand Oaks | 4100 Thousand Oaks Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

One foot in summer, one foot in fall. 🍂☀️ We are taking advantage of the summer weather while we still can! Join us on… Posted by Reds on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Rush Creek Bistro | 624 Port Sheldon St SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Imagine spending your summer HERE! Patio season is in full swing! Enjoy a drink and meal with us on our patio this… Posted by Rush Creek Bistro on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Holiday Shopping and Activities

Father lifting up son while shopping for Christmas trees

Christmas Parade | Battle Creek

The Battle Creek Christmas Parade is a tribute to essential workers. On November 20, the parade will make its way through downtown Battle Creek, and also launch the beloved International Festival of Lights.

Holland is excited to kick off the holidays with several events! View 5 of the most wonderful holiday-themed events in an additional article.