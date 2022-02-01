A guide to Black History Month events, activities and entertainment in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is Black History Month, a special time of year to commemorate and celebrate the contributions of African American’s both past and present. Throughout the entire month, West Michigan residents, businesses, and organizations will come together to host many events and activities for the community to participate in. Explore ideas for celebrating Black History below!

Activities & Events

Go on a Black History tour

Photo courtesy of Getty images

One of the greatest ways to appreciate history is by immersing yourself in the stories being told around you. Sometimes, this requires you to lace up your active shoes, bundle up and head out on a walking tour. Groups such as Grand Rapids Running Tours offer a unique and interactive way to experience history first-hand. Throughout February, you can participate in a walking tour examining the African American population from 1826 to the present. Learn more.

Featured walking tours:

Feb. 4 | Rosa Parks’ Birthday: Black History Walking Tour | From 5- 6 pm | Learn more.

Feb. 5 | Black History Walking Tour | From 2- 3 pm | Learn more

Feb. 23 | Black History Walking Tour | 6- 7 pm | Learn more

“African American History on The Grand” | Dates & times vary | Learn more

Enjoy delicious meals at a Black-owned restaurant.

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Celebrating Black History Month is not only limited to celebrating culture, traditions, historical figures, but it also includes delicious cuisine! West Michigan is filled with a plethora of Black businesses and restaurants. Find everything from tasty comfort food, BBQ, soul food and much more! Below is a link to a list of Black restaurants to try around town.

Featured events:

Feb. 12| Hackley Public Library Presents “BHM Soul Food Dessert Contest| 2- 3 pm| Learn more

Feb. 25 | Black Arts & Cultural Center presents “Trivia & Soul Food: A Black History Game Night” | From 6-9 pm | Learn more

Explore historical archives, exhibits and events at a local museum

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Local museums such as the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Kruizenga Art Museum, and Kalamazoo Institute of Arts are hosting exhibits, displays, panels and other events to explore. Make room in your schedules to check out a few events coming up!

Featured events:

Jan. 22- May. 1 | Africa, Imagined: Reflections on Modern Contemporary Art | Learn more

Feb. 4 & ongoing | Honoring Experience from Past and Present | 10 am | Learn more

Feb 7 | Black Liberation through the Marketplace with Rachel Ferguson | 7 pm | Learn more

Feb. 15 | Harriet Woods Hill: Grand Rapids Police Department’s First African American Woman Officer | 7 pm (Virtual) | Learn more

Learn about Black History at a local library or online

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Revisit and learn about African American history through the Black perspective by finding ample time to review educational resources. Stop by your local library to find great reads by black authors, listen to a podcast narrated by Black creators and voices, and take advantage of online forums dedicated to teaching history.

Visit Historical Landmarks

Photo courtesy of Getty images

The existence of historical sites is valuable to any community. Not only are they a great way to draw tourists or residents of all levels of society into a designated area, but landmarks are crucial in allowing us to acknowledge and appreciate events that have occurred before us. West Michigan has several landmarks dedicated to prominent black figures such as Rosa Parks, Helen Claytor, Mayor Lyman Parks, and Sojourner Truth, to name a few.

Support Black talent at a local artist showcase

Photo courtesy of Getty images

West Michigan is home to many gifted Black artists, musicians, spoken-word performers and dancers. This February, you can attend local live and virtual events highlighting African American talent! Get ready to sing, dance, and delve into African American culture!

Featured events:

Feb. 1 | BHM Gospel Kickoff Event! | 6- 7 pm | Learn more

Feb. 7 | BHM Month Open Night Poetry Night | 6-7 pm | Learn more

Feb. 11 & 12 | “Frederick: A Stage Play about the life of Frederick Douglass” at Kent Theatre | 7:30 pm | Learn more

Feb 12 | Celebrating Black Artistry at GR Noir | 7 pm | Learn more

Feb. 19 | BHM Upcycled Poetry for Teens | 12- 3 pm | Learn more

Feb.25 & 26| Black, Bold & Beautiful: Onward Together at the Richard & Helen DeVos Center for Arts & Worship | 7 pm | Learn more

Log into a virtual event

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Can’t make it to an event in person? Several colleges are hosting Black History Month events online for the community’s convenience all month long! Just grab your phones, tablets, or computers and stream away.

Shop and support local Black-owned businesses

Photo courtesy of Getty images

The past year and a half have reminded us of the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs. Check out local black-owned businesses to support around town. There are plenty of shops to explore in West Michigan and products to purchase locally and at national franchises including Meijer, Target, and Walmart.