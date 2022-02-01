A guide to Black History Month events, activities and entertainment in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is Black History Month, a special time of year to commemorate and celebrate the contributions of African American’s both past and present. Throughout the entire month, West Michigan residents, businesses, and organizations will come together to host many events and activities for the community to participate in. Explore ideas for celebrating Black History below!
Activities & Events
Go on a Black History tour
One of the greatest ways to appreciate history is by immersing yourself in the stories being told around you. Sometimes, this requires you to lace up your active shoes, bundle up and head out on a walking tour. Groups such as Grand Rapids Running Tours offer a unique and interactive way to experience history first-hand. Throughout February, you can participate in a walking tour examining the African American population from 1826 to the present. Learn more.
Featured walking tours:
Feb. 4 | Rosa Parks’ Birthday: Black History Walking Tour | From 5- 6 pm | Learn more.
Feb. 5 | Black History Walking Tour | From 2- 3 pm | Learn more
Feb. 23 | Black History Walking Tour | 6- 7 pm | Learn more
“African American History on The Grand” | Dates & times vary | Learn more
Enjoy delicious meals at a Black-owned restaurant.
Celebrating Black History Month is not only limited to celebrating culture, traditions, historical figures, but it also includes delicious cuisine! West Michigan is filled with a plethora of Black businesses and restaurants. Find everything from tasty comfort food, BBQ, soul food and much more! Below is a link to a list of Black restaurants to try around town.
Featured events:
Feb. 12| Hackley Public Library Presents “BHM Soul Food Dessert Contest| 2- 3 pm| Learn more
Feb. 25 | Black Arts & Cultural Center presents “Trivia & Soul Food: A Black History Game Night” | From 6-9 pm | Learn more
Explore historical archives, exhibits and events at a local museum
Local museums such as the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Kruizenga Art Museum, and Kalamazoo Institute of Arts are hosting exhibits, displays, panels and other events to explore. Make room in your schedules to check out a few events coming up!
Featured events:
Jan. 22- May. 1 | Africa, Imagined: Reflections on Modern Contemporary Art | Learn more
Feb. 4 & ongoing | Honoring Experience from Past and Present | 10 am | Learn more
Feb 7 | Black Liberation through the Marketplace with Rachel Ferguson | 7 pm | Learn more
Feb. 15 | Harriet Woods Hill: Grand Rapids Police Department’s First African American Woman Officer | 7 pm (Virtual) | Learn more
Learn about Black History at a local library or online
Revisit and learn about African American history through the Black perspective by finding ample time to review educational resources. Stop by your local library to find great reads by black authors, listen to a podcast narrated by Black creators and voices, and take advantage of online forums dedicated to teaching history.
Visit Historical Landmarks
The existence of historical sites is valuable to any community. Not only are they a great way to draw tourists or residents of all levels of society into a designated area, but landmarks are crucial in allowing us to acknowledge and appreciate events that have occurred before us. West Michigan has several landmarks dedicated to prominent black figures such as Rosa Parks, Helen Claytor, Mayor Lyman Parks, and Sojourner Truth, to name a few.
Support Black talent at a local artist showcase
West Michigan is home to many gifted Black artists, musicians, spoken-word performers and dancers. This February, you can attend local live and virtual events highlighting African American talent! Get ready to sing, dance, and delve into African American culture!
Featured events:
Feb. 1 | BHM Gospel Kickoff Event! | 6- 7 pm | Learn more
Feb. 7 | BHM Month Open Night Poetry Night | 6-7 pm | Learn more
Feb. 11 & 12 | “Frederick: A Stage Play about the life of Frederick Douglass” at Kent Theatre | 7:30 pm | Learn more
Feb 12 | Celebrating Black Artistry at GR Noir | 7 pm | Learn more
Feb. 19 | BHM Upcycled Poetry for Teens | 12- 3 pm | Learn more
Feb.25 & 26| Black, Bold & Beautiful: Onward Together at the Richard & Helen DeVos Center for Arts & Worship | 7 pm | Learn more
Log into a virtual event
Can’t make it to an event in person? Several colleges are hosting Black History Month events online for the community’s convenience all month long! Just grab your phones, tablets, or computers and stream away.
Shop and support local Black-owned businesses
The past year and a half have reminded us of the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs. Check out local black-owned businesses to support around town. There are plenty of shops to explore in West Michigan and products to purchase locally and at national franchises including Meijer, Target, and Walmart.