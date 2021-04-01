Enjoy Art Hop in-person this Friday in Downtown Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Forget about staying in this Friday night! Ditch the couch and take a trip to Downtown Kalamazoo to enjoy Art Hop!

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo recently announced the return of this free event, which will be hosted in-person at Bates Alley and the Kalamazoo Mall on April 2 from 6-8 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend and celebrate sustainability.

Art Hop will feature artwork and activities from local artists and businesses in a safe outdoor space. As guests maneuver from booth to booth, they will also be able to purchase drinks from local bars and restaurants and jam along to live music by DJ Todd Brown.

Learn more about Art Hop on the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnerships website, and have some fun!