eightWest launches new digital show featuring WOTV Reporter, Morgan Poole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- You watch them every weekday, covering the most popular lifestyle and entertainment news in West Michigan, but have you ever wondered what Rachael, Terri and Jordan are like behind the scenes?

On Friday, August 21, you can find out by tuning in to ‘eightWest Backstage’, a new digital show launching on WOODTV.com which grants viewers exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content they can’t find on TV!

Every Friday, WOTV Reporter, Morgan Poole, will sit down with one host to talk about a variety of topics relating to their hobbies, family life, career and much more! This week, Rachael will discuss her magazine feature in Cosmopolitan home! Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting questions.

How to submit questions





Email your questions to eightWest@woodtv.com. If our team loves your question, we will forward a zoom invitation to ask them to Rachael, Terri and Jordan live!