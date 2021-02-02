Educational resources for Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate the countless contributions that African-Americans have made in shaping American history. It’s a time to revisit American history from the Black perspective and also a time to reflect and educate ourselves on the continued struggle for racial justice. The theme of this year’s Black History Month is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity,” chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

28 Days of Black History

This is a free and easy way to learn! 28 Days of Black History allows you to sign up for one email a day during February where you’ll be sent an introduction to a moment in Black history exemplified by the literature, art or artifact featured for that day. You’ll also be provided with discussion questions to help you have conversations with others in your life. You can sign up here!

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Credit: Randy Holmes via Getty Images

This book, written by Emmanuel Acho, former NFL player and Fox Sports Analyst, answers a lot of the questions about race and racism that many white Americans may be afraid to ask. He provides a space of compassion and he asks only for the reader’s curiosity. You can purchase the book on his website, UncomfortableConvos.com, which also has various webisodes featuring the same topics as his book.

Listen to Podcasts

If you commute or would rather learn through Podcasts as opposed to traditional media, here are some Podcasts that focus on telling Black history: The Black History Buff, Witness Black History, Black History Year, Noire Histoir, among many others.

Attend a Virtual Festival

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History is hosting a Virtual Black History Month Festival with tons of free community events spread across February, celebrating this year’s theme: “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” While many of the events are free, you can support the organization by making a donation.

Educate Your Children

Learning how to become actively anti-racist starts in the home. There are numerous children’s books that you can read to your children to start the education young. USA Today has a list of 8 different picture books along with their storylines and suggested age ranges. Target has a book section dedicated to Black authors and Black stories for all different age ranges.

Invest in Black History Month All Year Long as a Brand

If you’re in charge of a business and are wondering how you can make a difference not just in the month of February, the NAACP has a list of ways you can invest year-round.

Visit a Virtual Museum Exhibit

Credit: Getty Images

The Smithsonian Magazine has a great list of 8 different virtual museum exhibits you can currently tour on topics such as Civil Rights, Rosa Parks, daily life in the Black community, protests, racism and more.