Easter Sunday 2020: Ways to watch Mass amid coronavirus pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With bans on large gatherings and the “Stay home, stay safe” executive order still in place, many churchgoers are still searching for ways to participate in Easter Mass.

In response to the health crisis, several church leaders have made it their mission to find ways for worshippers to still enjoy Easter services while staying safe at home.

Below is a list of days and times that West Michigan viewers can watch televised Mass services.

Saturday

7pm-11:30pm (WOTV)- The Ten Commandments

Sunday

5:00am (WOOD)- Easter Liturgical

7:30am (WOTV)- Catholic Mass

10:00am (WOTV)- In Touch Ministries

10:30am (WOTV)- Walking in Faith

10:30am (WOOD)- In Touch Ministries