Early Childhood Food Insecurity Leads Identical Twins Host FREE Birthday Lunch for Homeless Community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Often throughout our lives, we’re reminded that, “it’s better to give than to receive.” And identical twins, Monica Sparks and Jessica Ann Tyson have exhibited this mantra by contributing their generosity and compassion to individuals experiencing homelessness in the West Michigan community.

On Monday, March 9th, the twins decided to celebrate one of the most important days of their lives in a new way.

It was their birthday, and instead of opting for their traditional festivities which includes dining on lavish food, opening gifts, and celebrating with their friends and family, the sisters decided to spend their afternoon giving back to those in need.

Anyone that knows me, knows that I love to plan and host a party or event. Last year I planned a surprise party for Monica. This year we decided that we should do something for others on our special day. My restaurant is closed on Monday, so I said to my sissy, why not share our food and some love? Of course, since I am the big sister, she naturally agreed! Jessica Ann Tyson, twin sister

It was a gloomy day at Heartside Park, but Jessica and Monica’s bright smiles, cheerful hearts, and their “The Candied Yam” food truck brought light into the lives of those who met them.

The pair as well as their aunt Quintina, unloaded 200 wrapped meals, presents, and care items to give to the less fortunate.

The meals included freshly wrapped turkey sandwiches, chips, cupcakes, fruit, and water.

Additional gifts and care items included feminine toiletries, socks, and books.

After about two hours, all of these items were given away! For the receivers, this day granted them with another opportunity to enjoy a full meal. For the givers, this day provided them with the ability to spread more kindness and empathy into the community.

We feel so blessed to be in a place where we can show empathy and love to others. Once you experience the pangs of hunger you never ever truly forget the feeling. I am thankful to have such a wonderful twin sister that is willing to never forget that we went through hardship and survived to live a life of service. Monica Sparks, twin sister

Monica and Jessica felt inspired to give back to others because they too have experienced adversity throughout their lives. At the age of 5, the twins were placed in foster care. Three years later, they were both adopted. Although they were able to overcome life challenges and become successful women, they never want to overlook their experience of dealing with food insecurity and eating out of trash cans.

Giving back to the community is what bonds us all together. We are givers and we like to give back so that’s the best way to celebrate a birthday. Quintina Jones, Aunt of Jessica and Monica

Jessica Ann is the Owner of The Candied Yam and JA PR Group, and Monica Sparks is an elected official, Kent County Commissioner.

For more information regarding the twins and their community service initiatives, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MonicaAndJessicaAnn/