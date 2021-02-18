Downtown Holland to Host Girlfriends Weekend This March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Ladies, grab your gal pals and get ready! There’s a series of fun events happening in Downtown Holland next month and our friends from the West Michigan Tourist Association are sharing all the deets! (See below).

Downtown Holland’s annual Girlfriends Weekend will return this year from March 5 – 7, but with changes in place to ensure the safety of attendees. During Girlfriends Weekend, women are invited to spend three full days shopping, dining, wining and indulging in Downtown Holland with their best gal pals!

Photo courtesy of Getty images

The registration fee for this year’s event is just $20, which includes a swag bag packed with goodies from Downtown Holland businesses, a coupon book full of savings to over 45 shops and restaurants and the chance to win fun giveaways all weekend long. Girlfriends Weekend is sponsored by the Holland Area Visitors Bureau, Hops at 84 East and Pretties Intimate Apparel, with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Holland and West Michigan Woman Magazine.

Unlike previous years, there are no large group events, or a group Sunday brunch planned as part of this year’s Girlfriends Weekend to help protect the health and safety of attendees. Participating shops and restaurants will be operating under current occupancy restrictions as mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and attendees will be required to wear masks in all stores and restaurants and to practice safe social distancing. Attendees must also cancel their registration for a full refund if they are feeling unwell, have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are currently awaiting COVID-19 test results.

“While this year’s Girlfriends Weekend will definitely be different, we’re still excited to welcome hundreds of women from across the Midwest to Downtown Holland this March,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “We know so many women look forward to Girlfriends Weekend every year and we’re thrilled to be able to host the event once again and to provide a much-needed getaway for women after an especially stressful year.”

Photo courtesy of Getty images

A full schedule of events for Girlfriends Weekend can be found at www.girlfriendsweekend.org, along with the list of participating businesses and information on Downtown Holland hotels. A number of shops and restaurants are also offering special in-store activities and classes exclusively for Girlfriends Weekend, including trunk shows, style sessions, tasting menus, craft projects and more, which can also be found on the website. Advance registration for Girlfriends Weekend is required online. Space is limited this year, so early registration is highly encouraged!

Girlfriends Weekend Participating Businesses:

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Apothecary Gift Shop

Big Lake Brewing

Blu Veranda

Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Borr’s Shoes

Brick + Ivy Market

Carolyn Stich Studio

Cherry Republic of Holland

Chico’s

Cotton Bay Boutique

Curragh Irish Pub

Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings

Engedi Salon

Ferris Coffee & Nut

Frances Jaye

Fris Supply Shop

Fustini’s

Gazelle Sports

Glad Rags

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Shop

Harbor Wear

Hops at 84 East

jb and me

Jean Marie’s

Lokers Shoes

Market Zero

Mayberry & Co.

Merle Norman Cosmetics

New Holland Brewing

Onalee’s

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Reader’s World

Seedlings

Silver Fox II Jewelry, LLC

Spring Sweet LLC

Studio K Clothing Co.

Teerman’s

The Bridge

The Seasoned Home

Thomas A. Davis Jewelers

TIKAL

Tip Toes

Warner Vineyards

Waverly Stone Gastropub

White House Black Market