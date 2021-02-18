Downtown Holland to Host Girlfriends Weekend This March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Ladies, grab your gal pals and get ready! There’s a series of fun events happening in Downtown Holland next month and our friends from the West Michigan Tourist Association are sharing all the deets! (See below).
Downtown Holland’s annual Girlfriends Weekend will return this year from March 5 – 7, but with changes in place to ensure the safety of attendees. During Girlfriends Weekend, women are invited to spend three full days shopping, dining, wining and indulging in Downtown Holland with their best gal pals!
The registration fee for this year’s event is just $20, which includes a swag bag packed with goodies from Downtown Holland businesses, a coupon book full of savings to over 45 shops and restaurants and the chance to win fun giveaways all weekend long. Girlfriends Weekend is sponsored by the Holland Area Visitors Bureau, Hops at 84 East and Pretties Intimate Apparel, with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Holland and West Michigan Woman Magazine.
Unlike previous years, there are no large group events, or a group Sunday brunch planned as part of this year’s Girlfriends Weekend to help protect the health and safety of attendees. Participating shops and restaurants will be operating under current occupancy restrictions as mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and attendees will be required to wear masks in all stores and restaurants and to practice safe social distancing. Attendees must also cancel their registration for a full refund if they are feeling unwell, have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are currently awaiting COVID-19 test results.
“While this year’s Girlfriends Weekend will definitely be different, we’re still excited to welcome hundreds of women from across the Midwest to Downtown Holland this March,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “We know so many women look forward to Girlfriends Weekend every year and we’re thrilled to be able to host the event once again and to provide a much-needed getaway for women after an especially stressful year.”
A full schedule of events for Girlfriends Weekend can be found at www.girlfriendsweekend.org, along with the list of participating businesses and information on Downtown Holland hotels. A number of shops and restaurants are also offering special in-store activities and classes exclusively for Girlfriends Weekend, including trunk shows, style sessions, tasting menus, craft projects and more, which can also be found on the website. Advance registration for Girlfriends Weekend is required online. Space is limited this year, so early registration is highly encouraged!
Girlfriends Weekend Participating Businesses:
Apothecary Gift Shop
Big Lake Brewing
Blu Veranda
Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant
Borr’s Shoes
Brick + Ivy Market
Carolyn Stich Studio
Cherry Republic of Holland
Chico’s
Cotton Bay Boutique
Curragh Irish Pub
Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishings
Engedi Salon
Ferris Coffee & Nut
Frances Jaye
Fris Supply Shop
Fustini’s
Gazelle Sports
Glad Rags
Glik’s Boutique
Glik’s Men’s Shop
Harbor Wear
Hops at 84 East
jb and me
Jean Marie’s
Lokers Shoes
Market Zero
Mayberry & Co.
Merle Norman Cosmetics
New Holland Brewing
Onalee’s
Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato
Pretties Intimate Apparel
Reader’s World
Seedlings
Silver Fox II Jewelry, LLC
Spring Sweet LLC
Studio K Clothing Co.
Teerman’s
The Bridge
The Seasoned Home
Thomas A. Davis Jewelers
TIKAL
Tip Toes
Warner Vineyards
Waverly Stone Gastropub
White House Black Market