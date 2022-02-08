Don’t forget about other illnesses during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Over the past two years, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to neglect other health conditions such as chronic or acute illnesses. As a result, health screenings have been put on the back burner and are overlooked by some health care providers. While it is imperative to protect oneself from COVID-19 and its variants, it is also important to be mindful of your overall health. According to medical professionals, the number one cause of preventable death in America is osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is also known as “low bone mass” and refers to a condition that causes bone weakness. As a result, an individual with osteoporosis is susceptible to fractures, broken bones and preventable accidents (falling, slipping, etc.). During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham joins two medical professionals to detail symptoms of osteoporosis, debunk myths, and provide tips to lower the risk of developing this illness.

Watch the video featured above to learn more.

Featured guests include:

Dr. Joshua P. June DO, Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology

Kevin Duffy PA-C, Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology

