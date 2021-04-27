Creative ideas for a homemade Mother’s Day breakfast in bed & brunch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mother’s Day is fast approaching, as many people try to quickly find the most delicious and new brunch hot spots. We want to argue that the best brunch is spent with the ones you love. What better place is there than the comfort of your own home? We are here to give you some ideas on homemade brunch that will be sure to impress mom this Mother’s Day!

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Classic Breakfast in Bed Checklist:

✓ Fresh Flowers

✓ Fresh Coffee or Tea

✓ Newspaper or Magazine

✓ Food Tray

✓ Delicious Breakfast

✓ Card or Note

✓ Homemade Brunch

One thing is for sure — moms love homemade gifts, so why not make a homemade brunch. Here are a couple delicious recipes for making a family brunch at home. Check out a couple of great brunch recipes from MarthaStewart.com.

Kitchen drainer rack

Bacon, Egg, and Toast Cups

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

8 slices white or whole-wheat sandwich bread

6 slices bacon

6 large eggs

Coarse salt and ground pepper

For the instructions and the full recipe, go here: MarthaStewart.com

Chocolate-Almond Pastries

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3-ounce package), thawed

1 large egg, lightly beaten, for egg wash

Sanding sugar, for sprinkling

1 1/2 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

Best-quality honey, for drizzling

Sea salt, preferably fleur de sel, for sprinkling

2 tablespoons whole almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)

For the instructions and the full recipe, go here: MarthaStewart.com